Vought Rising: Mason Dye & Kiki Layne Join Cast of The Boys Spin-Off on Prime Video

Vought Rising has added to its cast. According to Deadline, Mason Dye and Kiki Layne have joined the cast of the Prime Video spin-off series. They join the previously announced Will Hochman, Elizabeth Posey, Jorden Myrie, Nicolò Pasetti, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith.

Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash are set to reprise their roles from The Boys in this prequel series set in the early days of Vought during the 1950s. No details about the roles the new arrivals will play were revealed.

Eric Kripke and Paul Krellong revealed that Vought Rising is “a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought” when it was announced in 2024.

Filming for the new series is scheduled to begin later this month. The premiere date for Vought Rising will be announced at a later time.

