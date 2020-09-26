Can these unlikely heroes save the world? the first season of the Utopia TV show on Amazon? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Utopia is cancelled or renewed for season two. Amazon and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Utopia here.

An Amazon Prime Video conspiracy thriller series, the Utopia TV show is inspired by the British series of the same name and comes from best-selling author Gillian Flynn. The series stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Sasha Lane, John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, Farrah Mackenzie, Christopher Denham, and Cory Michael Smith. The story centers on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession with a seemingly fictional comic called, “Utopia.” Together, Becky (LaThrop), Ian (Byrd), Samantha (Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Borges), and Grant (Walton) unearth hidden meanings cloaked within the pages of the comic that predict impending threats to humanity.





