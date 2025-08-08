Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Season Two Premiere Date, Teaser, and Guests Revealed for Disney Series

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will return soon with its second season. Disney+ has announced that the sequel series will arrive next month, accompanied by the release of a trailer and poster. The season will feature the return of several familiar faces from the original series, as well as new guest stars.

David Henrie, Janice LeAnn Brown, Max Matenko, Alkaio Thiele, Mimi Gianopulos, and Taylor Cora star in the series, with Selena Gomez returning as a special guest star. Viewers will also see Freya Skye, Harvey Guillén, Kirsten Vangsness (Bigelow, Recker Eans, Tobias Jelinek, Patrick Bristow, and Eleanor Sweeney guest star in the series, with the return of Bill Chott, Sean Whalen, and Amanda Tepe from the original series.

Disney Channel shared the following about the plot of season two:

“In Season 2 of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” Billie grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought – especially now that she’s not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.”

Season two arrives on September 12th on the Disney Channel. Check out the trailer and poster below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Disney Channel series? Do you plan to watch season two?