Goosebumps: Season Two Recurring Cast Members Set for Disney+ Anthology Series

Goosebumps has announced new additions to its cast for season two. The Disney+ anthology series is based on the books by R.L. Stine, and each season will have a new mystery at the center of the story.

Arjun Athalye, Stony Blyden, Sakina Jaffrey, Eloise Payet, Christopher Paul Richards, and Kyra Tantao are joining the previously announced cast of David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Elijah Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, and Francesca Noel.

Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, “Goosebumps” added new recurring cast members to the Disney+ anthology series:

· Arjun Athalye (“Are You Afraid of the Dark?”) as Sameer, Eloise Payet (“The End of the Party”) as Hannah, Christopher Paul Richards (“The Kids Are Alright”) as Matty, Kyra Tantao (“ZOMBIES 3”) as Nicole – four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994, becoming a central secret to the present-day characters.

· Stony Blyden (“American Born Chinese”) as Trey, Frankie’s boyfriend.

· Sakina Jaffrey (“Billions”) as Ramona, a mysterious woman. The previously announced series regular cast includes David Schwimmer (Anthony), Ana Ortiz (Jen), Sam McCarthy (Devin), Jayden Bartels (Cece), Elijah Cooper (CJ), Galilea La Salvia (Frankie) and Francesca Noel (Alex). About “Goosebumps”: From Disney Branded Television and produced by Sony Pictures Television, the new season features a brand-new story, setting and cast based upon R.L Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic series, which has over 400 million books in print across 32 languages. Season Two Synopsis: The new story begins with Devin and Cece, fraternal twins adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends – Alex, CJ and Frankie – find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”

The premiere date for Goosebumps season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you read the books by R.L. Stine? Are you a fan of this Disney+ series?