Star Trek: Prodigy: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Animated Sci-Fi Series for Young Audience

Star Trek: Prodigy has a premiere date set for its second season. Netflix has announced that new episodes of the series will arrive on July 1st. Per What’s On Netflix, the season consists of 20 episodes, but it is not known if Netflix will split the season in two.

The series initially aired on Paramount+, but the streaming service canceled the series after production began on season two. Netflix picked up the series in October 2023.

The series, featuring the voices of Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Jimmi Simpson, John Noble, and Kate Mulgrew, follows a group of young aliens after they steal a starship and travel through space towards the Alpha Quadrant.

Season two will have the young aliens continuing their journey to join Starfleet. Along the way, they are called to a new ship for a mission with Admiral Kathryn Janeway.

Netflix and the men behind the series, Dan and Kevin Hageman, announced the series’ return on social media. Check out those posts below.

See you soon, cadets. Report for duty for Season Two of #StarTrekProdigy, arriving on @Netflix this July 1st! 🖖 💫 pic.twitter.com/9fNIgtpZaw — Star Trek: Prodigy Writers (@TrekProdigyRoom) June 3, 2024

Star Trek Prodigy Season 2 launches July 1st on @Netflix! It’s a culmination for those who made it, for those who loved it, and for our crew on the Protostar who dared to reach for the stars. In the first season, they stole a ship. Now, watch them earn one! #StarTrekProdigy — Dan & Kevin Hageman (@brothershageman) June 3, 2024

