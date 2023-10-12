Star Trek: Prodigy: Season Two of Cancelled Paramount+ Series Finds a New Home

Star Trek: Prodigy has found a new home. Canceled by Paramount+ in June, the series, created by Kevin and Dan Hageman, will now have its second season air on Netflix in 2024. Season one will also arrive on the streaming service later this year.

The series was canceled after production began on season two, but the remaining episodes were made as a search for a new home for the series began.

Featuring the voices of Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Jimmi Simpson, John Noble, and Kate Mulgrew, the series follows a group of young aliens as they travel through space in an abandoned starship as they head to the Alpha quadrant.

Along the way, they are aided by the ship’s Emergency Training Holographic Advisor, who has the likeness of Captain Katherine Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager.

Star Trek: Prodigy is coming to Netflix! Season 1 of the animated series launches onto Netflix later this year while a brand new Season 2 is slated to debut in 2024 pic.twitter.com/cDFMKGSD7b — Netflix (@netflix) October 11, 2023

