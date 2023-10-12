Daredevil: Born Again: Marvel Sequel Series to Undergo Creative Overhaul with New Writers

Daredevil fans may have to wait a bit longer for the return of the superhero. Marvel and Disney+ have decided to return to the drawing board with the sequel series Daredevil: Born Again. Before the WGA strike halted production, nine episodes had been shot.

However, in a post-strike world, Marvel has hired new writers. Chris Ord and Matt Corman wrote 18 episodes for the series before the strike. Per Deadline, the plan is to change the series from a procedural to one with a more serialized focus. Some of the footage already shot may be kept for the revamp.

The original Daredevil aired on Netflix before almost the entire Marvel catalog was moved to Disney+. Daredevil, played by Charlie Cox, was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the return of Daredevil?