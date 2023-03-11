Daredevil: Born Again: Jon Bernthal Returning as Punisher for Disney+ Series, Other Netflix Cast Members Won’t Be Back

Daredevil: Born Again is adding another familiar face to its cast. Jon Bernthal, who played Punisher (aka Frank Castle) on Marvel’s Daredevil and in his own Marvel series on Netflix, is joining the Disney+ series.

A reboot of Netflix’s Daredevil series, Born Again will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively. However, viewers will not see Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson reprising their roles for the new series. Disney+ has ordered 18 episodes for the reboot.

THR revealed the following about the series:

Born Again takes its title from a landmark Daredevil storyline published in 1986, written by Frank Miller and drawn by David Mazzuchelli. The show is deviating from that plot, although by how much is unclear. The Punisher, for example, made no appearance in the comic story. Daredevil versus Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, remains the focal point.

A premiere date for Daredevil: Born Again will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Bernthal back as Punisher for the Daredevil reboot?