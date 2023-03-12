Barry: Season Four; Bill Hader Talks About Why the HBO Comedy Series Is Ending

Barry is returning soon to HBO with its fourth and final season, and Bill Hader has revealed why it was decided to end the series at this point. In addition to starring in the series, he also directed the entire season.

Starring Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler, the series follows a hitman who decides to change careers and become an actor after moving to Los Angeles. Season four will have Barry in prison after being arrested for his crimes during the season three finale.

Hader said the following about ending Barry with four seasons on HBO, per Variety:

“It was very much in the writing and the storytelling. I mean, a lot of people after last season were like, “Why are you doing another season? It should have just ended.” But to me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry — and there’s so many things unsaid. What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards. You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4.”

Barry returns to HBO on April 16th.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this HBO comedy series end? Did you want a fifth season of the series?