Chicago Fire: Season 13 Ratings + Viewer Votes

After 12 seasons, Firehouse 51 has a new Battalion Chief. Like NBC’s other dramas from Dick Wolf, Chicago Fire has undergone a lot of cast changes throughout its run. Despite the revolving door, the show remains one of the network’s top-rated shows, but nothing lasts forever. Will Chicago Fire remain a hit and be renewed for season 14, or could it possibly be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A first-responder drama series, Chicago Fire stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, Jake Lockett, Jocelyn Hudon, and Dermot Mulroney. Eamonn Walker and KaDee Strickland recur. This series revolves around the personal and professional lives of the firefighters, rescue squad, and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. Leaders like Battalion Chief Dom Pascal (Mulroney) and Lt. Kelly Severide (Kinney) and their team risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. The series also features crossovers with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 12 of Chicago Fire on NBC averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.31 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 25, 2024, Chicago Fire has not been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

