Chicago Med: Season Nine; 2023-24 Renewal for NBC Medical Drama Series

The lights are staying on at Gaffney. NBC has renewed the Chicago Med series for a ninth year and the 2023-24 television season. The eighth season is currently airing on Wednesday nights and will wrap in May.

A medical drama series, the Chicago Med TV show stars Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tee, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, Guy Lockard, and Jessy Schram. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

The eighth season of Chicago Med averages a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.63 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 18% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It picks up nearly 31% more viewers in the live+7 dating ratings and is the second-highest rated of the three Chicago series.

Today, NBC also renewed its five other drama series from executive producer Dick Wolf — Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

“We understand the emotional connection our audience has with these characters and we can’t wait to bring more of their stories to the forefront next season,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Dick and his amazing team who are the masters of producing incredibly compelling television week after week.”

“I’m pleased to continue my four-decade relationship with Universal Television and NBC,” said executive producer Dick Wolf. “All six shows being picked up again is the ultimate accolade to our incredible casts, producers and writers. I’d also like to thank our loyal fans who have kept our NBC shows on the air for what will be a cumulative 84 seasons.”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Chicago Med drama on NBC? Are you glad that this series has been renewed for a ninth season?

