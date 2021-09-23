Chicago Med: Season Seven Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Chicago Med being cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for season eight. Could that be the end of this NBC medical drama or, will it stay on the air for many more years? Stay tuned.

Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt, S. Epatha Merkerson, Brian Tee, Steven Weber, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains, Kristen Hager, and Guy Lockard. The story follows the doctors, nurses, and staff of the city’s state-of-the-art trauma center, Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, through the chaos of their day-to-day lives. As a team, they confront the Windy City’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion, and cutting-edge medicine. The drama series, which weaves cutting-edge medicine with the personal drama that comes with working in a high-intensity environment, sometimes features crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/23 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season six of Chicago Med on NBC averaged a 0.92 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.30 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



