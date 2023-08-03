Big Brother: Season 25 Ratings



The Big Brother series has become a staple of the CBS summer schedule. This time around, because of the actors and writers strikes, the network delayed the show’s season launch and episodes will air well into the fall season. Will this chnage help or hinder the longtime series’ ratings? Could Big Brother be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 26? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 25th season will include a Deaflympics gold medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant and a DJ from Australia, among others. The Houseguests this time around are America Lopez 27), Blue Kim (25), Bowie Jane (45), Cameron Hardin (34), Cory Wurtenberger (21), Felicia Cannon (63), Hisam Goueli (45), Izzy Gleicher (32), Jag Bains (25), Jared Fields (25), Kirsten Elwin (25), Luke Valentine (30), Matt Klotz (27), Mecole Hayes (30), Red Utley (37), and Reilly Smedley (24). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. In the end, only one will be warded the grand prize of $750,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: On Wednesdays, season 24 of Big Brother on CBS averaged a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.80 million viewers. On Thursdays, season 24 averaged a 0.69 demo with 3.33 million and, on Sundays, the 24th season averaged a 0.76 demo with 3.92 million.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



