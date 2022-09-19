CBS 2022-23 TV Season Ratings (update 9/19/2022)

CBS is known for being the most stable of the broadcast networks. Their schedule looks pretty much the same year after year and many of their shows have been on the air for a long time. Last season, CBS introduced six new scripted shows, three of which were spin-offs. How will their new or old programming perform in the ratings for the 2022-23 season? Stay tuned!

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.

There’s lots of data that network execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are typically the biggest piece. These 2022-23 season charts will be updated daily, as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.

Some notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Older viewers also matter but younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are therefore harder to reach. Delayed viewing matters more and more these days (if commercials are watched) but live viewing is still advertisers’ ideal.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

What do you think? Which 2022-23 shows are you rooting for? Which one isn’t as big a hit as you thought? Are you hoping any series will get cancelled to make way for something else?