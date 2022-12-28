Soap Opera Ratings for the 2022-23 TV Season (updated 12/28/2022)

As longtime television viewers know, soap operas once filled the networks’ daytime schedules. Today, only three of them remain — The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS), General Hospital (ABC), and The Young and the Restless (CBS). (NBC‘s Days of Our Lives moved to Peacock in September 2022, so we can’t track their ratings any longer.) Their ratings are a fraction of what they used to be, even just a few years ago, so it can feel like they’re on borrowed time. How long will these three survive? That will likely have a lot to do with the ratings. Stay tuned.

Note: Each network measures the success of its own programming. Still, it’s fun to see how the three remaining soap operas rank against each other.

Season-to-date averages are compared to previous season averages. Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?