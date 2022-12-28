The Bold and the Beautiful: 2022-23 TV Season Ratings (updated 12/28/2022)

In March 2022, The Bold and the Beautiful was renewed for two seasons by CBS. That renewal will keep the youngest network soap opera on the air through at least season 37, aka the 2023-24 television season. Will this daytime serial continue beyond that? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on March 23rd in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the Forrester family and their fashion house, Forrester Creations, in Los Angeles. The daytime drama’s cast includes Krista Allen, Matthew Atkinson, Kimberlin Brown, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Delon de Metz, Don Diamont, Sean Kanan, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Annika Noelle, Tanner Novlan, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Heather Tom, Diamond White, and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. Recurring players include Katrina Bowden, Dick Christie, Cassandra Creech, Jennifer Gareis, Piper Harriot, Sophia Paras McKinlay, Ashley Jones, Ted King, Dan Martin, Naomi Matsuda, Alley Mills, Denise Richards, Aaron D. Spears, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Jeremy Ray Valdez.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

You can see how the ratings for the three soap operas compare here.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The 2021-22 season of The Bold and the Beautiful averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.95 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Do you still like The Bold and the Beautiful TV series? Would you like to see it cancelled or renewed for additional seasons?