General Hospital: 2022-23 TV Season Ratings (updated 12/28/2022)

As usual, ABC didn’t announce if General Hospital had been renewed for another year but we know the show wasn’t cancelled either. The network just kept the series on the air for this, its 60th anniversary season. Will General Hospital survive to see the 2023-24 network TV season? Could ABC announce a renewal this time around, or could it be dropped? Stay tuned.

Debuting in 1963 on April 1st, General Hospital revolves around the loves, lives, and deaths of the people of Port Charles, New York. Actors appearing in the current season include Tabyana Ali, Tajh Bellow, Maurice Benard, Nicholas Chavez, Marcus Coloma, Chad Duell, Michael Easton, Genie Francis, Robert Gossett, Nancy Lee Grahn, Tanisha Harper, Gregory Harrison, Rebecca Herbst, Roger Howarth, Finola Hughes, Josh Kelly, Brook Kerr, Katelyn MacMullen, Cameron Mathison, Sofia Mattsson, Eden McCoy, Kelly Monaco, Avery Kristen Pohl, Amanda Setton, Charles Shaughnessy, Kirsten Storms, Josh Swickard, Kelly Thiebaud, Donnell Turner, Kristina Wagner, Cynthia Watros, Maura West, Laura Wright, and Dominic Zamprogna.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

You can see how the ratings for the three soap operas compare here.

For comparisons: The 2021-22 season of General Hospital averaged a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.16 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

