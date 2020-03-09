General Hospital: 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/9/20)

As has become the norm, ABC didn’t announce if General Hospital had been renewed for another year but the show wasn’t cancelled either. They just kept it on the air. Will General Hospital survive to see a 58th season for the 2020-21 broadcast season? How will it do in the ratings? Stay tuned.

Debuting on April 1st of 1963, General Hospital revolves around the loves, lives, and deaths of the people of Port Charles, New York. The current season’s cast includes Maurice Benard, Tamara Braun, Steve Burton, William deVry, Chad Duell, Michael Easton, Genie Francis, Max Gail, Nancy Lee Grahn, Briana Nicole Henry, Rebecca Herbst, Roger Howarth, Finola Hughes, William Lipton, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Eden McCoy, Kelly Monaco, Wes Ramsey, Emme Rylan, Kirsten Storms, Josh Swickard, Donnell Turner, Maura West, and Laura Wright.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

Note: The ratings for the week of January 27th aren’t included because there were major preemptions due to the impeachment trial.

For comparisons: The 2018-19 season of General Hospital averaged a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.30 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

