General Hospital: 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/9/20)

Debuting on April 1st of 1963, General Hospital revolves around the loves, lives, and deaths of the people of Port Charles, New York. The current season’s cast includes Maurice Benard, Tamara Braun, Steve Burton, William deVry, Chad Duell, Michael Easton, Genie Francis, Max Gail, Nancy Lee Grahn, Briana Nicole Henry, Rebecca Herbst, Roger Howarth, Finola Hughes, William Lipton, Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Eden McCoy, Kelly Monaco, Wes Ramsey, Emme Rylan, Kirsten Storms, Josh Swickard, Donnell Turner, Maura West, and Laura Wright.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.
Note: The ratings for the week of January 27th aren’t included because there were major preemptions due to the impeachment trial.
For comparisons: The 2018-19 season of General Hospital averaged a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 2.30 million total viewers.
It would be amazing if ABC could somehow put all the past episodes when Luke first came on until he left. I loved watching him and Laura. Even though he’s gone I hope I’d they ever do cancel it they bring back Luke and he and Laura run off together. How amazing would that be. ABC please do consider putting out box sets of what I mentioned..it would be amazing and I’d be the first to run out and buy them.
Hi, l still love to watch GH. I started watching with my mom back in the 60’s. I record to watch later. Is it possible to update the cast &crew so we can get info on the current actors? Some of those people haven’t been around for years.
I love general hospital been a fan since 1978 I work during the day I record it when I done get home in time. please renew contract it will surly miss. thank you
I hope and pray they never cancel General Hospital for over 20 years! No matter how goofy the story lines get I still love watching everyday! My heart was broken when All My Children was cancelled!
I haven’t watched GH in years. I used to race home from school in the late 90s to early2000s. I loved the writing and storylines. I tried again from 2007 to 2009 and gave up. I check periodically online to stay updated, in case I try again but that seems unlikely. This is the longest I’ve gone without GH since I was in middle school. GH has gone too woke for me. You know what “they” say, “Get woke, go…” . I really did love it and still read fan fiction from my favorite storylines that GH butchered.