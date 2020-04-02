General Hospital: Season 57; ABC Soap Introduces ‘Flashback Friday’

General Hospital is trying to make their remaining filmed episodes last just a bit longer. The daytime soap will now air flashback episodes on Fridays. Those episodes will start airing on April 3, per Variety.

Each of the episodes on ABC will have an introduction by a current star of General Hospital. The four remaining daytime soaps all shut down production in March due to the coronavirus.

General Hospital has episodes through the end of May, which will be extended by this move. The daytime soap in the best shape episode wise is Days of Our Lives. That daytime soap films months in advantage.

What do you think? Will you watch the flashback episodes?