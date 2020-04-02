Vulture Watch

What’s next for the residents on the South Side of Chicago? Has The Chi TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Chi, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A Showtime Chicago drama from Lena Waithe, The Chi stars Jason Mitchell, Tiffany Boone, Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Alex R. Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Barton Fitzpatrick, and Armando Riesco. The story explores life on Chicago’s South Side. True to its name, the drama is shot entirely in Chi-Town. It follows a group of Chicagoans who, at first, are connected by circumstance, but begin to develop a bond, due to their loneliness, thirst for atonement, and hunger for a more meaningful life.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Chi averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 398,000 viewers. Compared to the first season, that’s down by 48% and 44%, respectively. Learn how The Chi stacks up against the other Showtime TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The Chi for season three? The ratings are way down but, for now, I suspect that the series will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Chi cancellation or renewal news.

*4/30/19 update: Showtime has renewed The Chi for a third season.



The Chi Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Chi‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to the network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that The Chi TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Showtime had cancelled this TV series, instead?