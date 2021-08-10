Back to Life: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on Showtime?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Back to Life is created and written by Daisy Haggard and Laura Solon. The show stars Haggard, Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Adeel Akhtar, Jo Martin, Jamie Michie, Christine Bottomley, and Liam Williams. After 18 years behind bars, Miri Matteson (Haggard) returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew. The mystery of her past continues to follow her.



The first season of Back to Life averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 145,000 viewers. Find out how Back to Life stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



Will Showtime cancel or renew Back to Life for season two? The series originates on BBC channels overseas so I’m guessing that it doesn’t cost Showtime much to air. If the show’s renewed in the UK, I think that Showtime will continue to air it here. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Back to Life cancellation or renewal news.

11/20/19 update: Back to Life has been renewed for a second season on Showtime.



