Vulture Watch

What’s next for these Chicago citizens? Has The Chi TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Showtime? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Chi, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, The Chi stars Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and series creator Lena Waithe. In season three, guest stars include Luke James, Michael V. Epps, Alani “La La” Anthony, Lil Rel Howery, Cedric Young, Kandi Burruss, and Curtiss Cook. The story explores life on Chicago’s South Side and the series is filmed entirely in Chi-Town. It follows a group of Chicagoans who, at first, are connected by circumstance, but they then develop a bond, due to their loneliness, thirst for atonement, and hunger for a more meaningful life.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of The Chi averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 348,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. Find out how The Chi stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of June 23, 2020, The Chi has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew The Chi for season four? Despite a big drop in the ratings, the series remained one of the channel’s highest-rated series in season two. I think the show will be renewed as long as Lena Waite wants to continue making it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Chi cancellation or renewal news.



The Chi Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Chi‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope The Chi TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if Showtime cancelled this TV series, instead?