Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Our Cartoon President parodies President Trump, his family, and the power players of Washington, DC. The voice cast includes Tim Robinson, Jack McBrayer, William Sadler, James Adomian, Griffin Newman, Matt Rogers, Zach Cherry, Ziwe Fumudoh, Emily Lynne, Gabriel Gundacker, Jeff Bergman, Jon Glaser, Kate Berlant, Ed Begley Jr., Matt Lucas, Joe Mande, James Downey, and Anna Drezen. In season three, the momentous election year and the critical question of who could be the next Cartoon President are explored. From the Iowa caucuses and the Democratic campaigns to the impeachment inquiry, the cartoon universe expands to include more political heavyweights, media personalities, international leaders, notable billionaires, and perhaps one or two nefarious dictators.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Our Cartoon President averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 159,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 59% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership. Find out how Our Cartoon President stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 17, 2020, Our Cartoon President has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly's Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew Our Cartoon President for season four? The ratings for this show have never been very high but Showtime doesn’t have to please advertisers, just subscribers. I suspect that it’s not expensive to produce so, it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Our Cartoon President cancellation or renewal news.



