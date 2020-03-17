Our Cartoon President: Season Three Ratings

The ratings for Our Cartoon President have never been very good but it seems like this animated satirical series is pretty inexpensive to produce for Showtime. Will the numbers rise in this big election year? Will Our Cartoon President be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A Showtime animated comedy, Our Cartoon President parodies President Trump, his family, and the power players of Washington, DC. The voice cast includes Tim Robinson, Jack McBrayer, William Sadler, James Adomian, Griffin Newman, Matt Rogers, Zach Cherry, Ziwe Fumudoh, Emily Lynne, Gabriel Gundacker, Jeff Bergman, Jon Glaser, Kate Berlant, Ed Begley Jr., Matt Lucas, Joe Mande, James Downey, and Anna Drezen. In season three, the momentous election year and the critical question of who could be the next Cartoon President are explored. From the Iowa caucuses and the Democratic campaigns to the impeachment inquiry, the cartoon universe expands to include more political heavyweights, media personalities, international leaders, notable billionaires, and perhaps one or two nefarious dictators.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Our Cartoon President on Showtime averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 144,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



