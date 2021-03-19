Miracle Workers: Season Three; TBS Teases Comedy Series in the Old West

Miracle Workers is headed to the Old West for its third season. TBS has released a teaser for the upcoming season of the comedy which will be set in the 1840s.

Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope star in the anthology series which is set in a different period of time and shows the work conditions faced by the characters.

TBS revealed the following about the upcoming third season with its teaser release:

“Set in the 1840s, an idealistic small-town preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) teams up with a wanted outlaw (Steve Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Geraldine Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail, in a comedic adventure across an American landscape which — like today — is fraught with both peril and promise. Also starring Karan Soni and Jon Bass.”

Check out the trailer for season three of Miracle Workers below. A premiere date has not been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Miracle Workers TV series on TBS? Will you be watching season three?