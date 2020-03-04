Miracle Workers: Season Two Ratings (Dark Ages)

Last year, the Miracle Workers series did pretty well in the ratings for a TBS original. How will this offbeat comedy series perform in season two? Will Miracle Workers be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

Created by humorist Simon Rich and executive produced by SNL’s Lorne Michaels, the second season of the Miracle Workers comedy anthology series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope. Subtitled Dark Ages, season two is a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. It centers on a group of medieval villagers who are trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Miracle Workers on TBS averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 985,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



