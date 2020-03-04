Vulture Watch
Can poverty, sickness, and ignorance be funny? Has the Miracle Workers TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on TBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Miracle Workers, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the TBS cable channel, the second season of the Miracle Workers comedy anthology series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope. Subtitled Dark Ages, season two is a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. It centers on a group of medieval villagers who are trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance.
Season Two Ratings
The second season of Miracle Workers averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 941,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 1% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership. Find out how Miracle Workers stacks up against other TBS TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will TBS cancel or renew Miracle Workers for season three? The show’s been a good performer and, given the talent associated with it, I think TBS will order a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Miracle Workers cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Do you hope the Miracle Workers TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if TBS cancelled this TV series, instead?
I LOVE this show .. season 3 please❤️
I LOVE this series. I suppose some people don’t get the wit and satire of this show. I find it refreshing from the Salacious reality shows. The formulaic sitcoms.
The cast is outstanding. Undoubtedly it will be cancelled like so many original shows that have gone before it. I would love to see what they come up with for season 3. Rule number 1 in television. Do NOT be original! 2. Rehash and produce the same show over and over again. She
Honestly cancel this show. I not sure if it was supposed to be an one and done show but season 2 is sceary bad. I don’t see how they can save this show.
I do agree with you, I just started season 2 in the on demand expecting it would just continued the work in Heaven story, nope season 2 the story as no connection with work at Heaven, the only way they can save it, if they do something like this, season 3 episode 1, would start like the dark ages, but it would zome out like it his God watching pass, so he can compare the present day improvment compare to what it was during the dark ages, so that way it would give a good reason to why season 2… Read more »