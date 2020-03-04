Vulture Watch

Can poverty, sickness, and ignorance be funny? Has the Miracle Workers TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on TBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Miracle Workers, season three.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the TBS cable channel, the second season of the Miracle Workers comedy anthology series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope. Subtitled Dark Ages, season two is a medieval story about friendship, family and trying not to be murdered. It centers on a group of medieval villagers who are trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Miracle Workers averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 941,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 1% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership. Find out how Miracle Workers stacks up against other TBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 6, 2020, Miracle Workers has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will TBS cancel or renew Miracle Workers for season three? The show’s been a good performer and, given the talent associated with it, I think TBS will order a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Miracle Workers cancellation or renewal news.



TV show ratings are still important. Follow Miracle Workers’ weekly ups and downs.

