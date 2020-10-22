Miracle Workers: Season Three Renewal Set for TBS Comedy Series (Video)

It’s a miracle! TBS just announced they’ve ordered a third season of the Miracle Workers TV show. The new season will find the cast in 1844 and the Old West.

From Simon Rich, the anthology comedy series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope. Season two centers on a group of medieval villagers who are trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare, and widespread ignorance.

Season two of Miracle Workers averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demo and 901,000 viewers, making it one of TBS‘ highest-rated current original series.

Here’s the TBS release about the renewal, as well as a teaser:

TBS Orders New Season of Top-Rated Comedy Anthology Series MIRACLE WORKERS

Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi Brave the Oregon Trail in Series’ Third Installment Executive Produced by Broadway Video

LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 22, 2020 – TBS has ordered a third season of the top-rated anthology comedy series MIRACLE WORKERS, this time transporting cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni to the American Old West. The network has tapped Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick to serve as showrunners for the newest installment.

MIRACLE WORKERS debuted in 2018 as the #1 new cable comedy of the season. Hailed by Awards Daily as a “welcome cure for the winter blues,” the second and most recent installment MIRACLE WORKERS: DARK AGES currently ranks as a top five cable comedy, reaching 27.5 million viewers across TBS’ linear and digital platforms.

Set in the year 1844, the new season of MIRACLE WORKERS will follow an idealistic small-town preacher (Radcliffe) who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and a liberated prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape which, much like today, is fraught with both promise and peril.

“MIRACLE WORKERS is a perfect example of the fun, escapist humor that we take pride in delivering to our viewers,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “We can’t wait to see how this incredibly dynamic cast and talented group of storytellers hilariously rewrite 19th century history.”

“Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true,” said Mirk and Padnick. “We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show.”

Mirk started his career in comedy as staff writer for The Onion. He has since gone on to write for FXX’s “Man Seeking Woman” and Hulu’s “Future Man.” Mirk was a writer and producer on the first two seasons of MIRACLE WORKERS.

Padnick attended Harvard, where he was president of the Harvard Lampoon. He has written on NBC’s “The Office,” FXX’s “Man Seeking Woman,” NBC’s “Great News,” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.” He was also a writer on the first two seasons of “MIRACLE WORKERS.” Currently, Padnick serves as an executive producer on TBS’ upcoming comedy “Chad.”

Created by Simon Rich, MIRACLE WORKERS is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, along with Radcliffe, Buscemi, Mirk, and Padnick.

