Miracle Workers: Season Four Renewal for TBS Comedy Series

Where will these players end up next? TBS has renewed the Miracle Workers TV show for a fourth season. The third season finished airing in August and the next batch of episodes are expected to air at some point in 2022.

A comedy anthology series, Miracle Workers stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Subtitled Oregon Trail, season three is set in 1844 in the American Old West. The story follows idealistic small-town preacher Ezekiel Brown (Radcliffe), a wanted outlaw named Benny (Buscemi), and an adventurous prairie wife, Prudence Aberdeen (Viswanathan). Together, they lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape. It’s can be fraught with both promise and peril.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the third season of Miracle Workers averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 684,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

According to TBS, Miracle Workers is cable’s top sitcom of 2021, reaching 18 million viewers to date, counting delayed and streaming views.

It was also announced today that Tacoma FD, which airs on sister channel truTV, has been renewed for a fourth season. Here’s a joint statement about the renewals from Adrienne O’Riain and Sam Linsky, Co-Heads of Scripted Programming, TBS, TNT, truTV. They said, “Miracle Workers and Tacoma FD never fail to deliver good times, good laughs, and passionate fans. We love the unique sensibility and distinctive, bold comedy of these shows. The fact that they continue to resonate so strongly with audiences speaks to the dedication of their creators and their brilliant network executives.”

