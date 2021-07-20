Miracle Workers: Season Four? Has the TBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this motley crew make it? Has the Miracle Workers TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on TBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Miracle Workers, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the TBS cable channel, the third season of the Miracle Workers comedy anthology series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Subtitled Oregon Trail, season three is set in 1844 in the American Old West. The story follows idealistic small-town preacher Ezekiel Brown (Radcliffe), a wanted outlaw named Benny (Buscemi), and an adventurous prairie wife, Prudence Aberdeen (Viswanathan). Together, they lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape. It’s can be fraught with both promise and peril.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Miracle Workers averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 785,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Miracle Workers stacks up against other TBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 21, 2021, Miracle Workers has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will TBS cancel or renew Miracle Workers for season four? The cable channel has few original scripted series and this one has been a better-than-average performer. As long as the cast and creators want to keep making it, I think Miracle Workers will be renewed for a fourth year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Miracle Workers cancellation or renewal news.



