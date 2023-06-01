Miracle Workers: Season Four of TBS Comedy Series Gets New Premiere Date (Watch)

TBS will air the fourth season of Miracle Workers, after all. The series was initially set to return in January, but the cable channel cancelled those plans at the last minute. It was looking unlikely that the comedy’s fourth season would air on the channel as TBS and other Warner Bros. Discovery outlets dropped multiple shows as part of cost-cutting measures.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass, the comedy anthology series takes viewers into the workplace through different periods. Season four is subtitled End Times and is set in a post-apocalyptic world.

TBS revealed more about the series’ long-awaited return in a press release.

TBS will premiere anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers: End Times” on Monday, July 10 at 10pm ET/PT. Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”), Steve Buscemi (“Boardwalk Empire”), Geraldine Viswanathan (“Bad Education”), Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) and Jon Bass (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”) return in the fourth installment of the series as all-new characters in a dystopian future full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees. In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Daniel Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Geraldine Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Steve Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party. Guest stars this season include, Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Garcelle Beauvais (“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”), Kyle Mooney (“Saturday Night Live”), Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”), Lolly Adefope (“Shrill”), Paul F. Tompkins (“HouseBroken”) and Lisa Loeb (“Robot Chicken”). “Miracle Workers” was created by Simon Rich. “Miracle Workers: End Times” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick serve as showrunners and are executive producers alongside Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, Simon Rich, Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

Check out the key art and teaser trailer for Miracle Workers season four below.

