Miracle Workers: No Season Five; TBS Cancels Last Live-Action Comedy Series

There was no miracle for TBS‘ last remaining live-action comedy series. To no surprise, the cable channel has cancelled the Miracle Workers series, so it won’t be back for a fifth season. The fourth season aired over five weeks during the summer.

The fourth season of the Miracle Workers comedy anthology series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Guest stars include Quinta Brunson, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Lolly Adefope, Paul F. Tompkins, and Lisa Loeb. Simon Rich created the show. Subtitled End Times, season four is set in a post-apocalyptic future. The story follows a wasteland road warrior named Sid (Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord named Freya (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare: settling down for a more normal life in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi).

Airing on Monday nights, the fourth season of Miracle Workers averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 409,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 55% in the demo and down by 40% in viewership.

American Dad! is currently airing its 18th season. The animated comedy has already been renewed for a 19th year and is TBS’ last remaining original scripted comedy series.

