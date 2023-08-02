Miracle Workers: Season Four Ratings (End Times)

Following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, several original TBS shows were cancelled and/or licensed to other company’s outlets. In October 2022, it was announced that season four of Miracle Workers would premiere in January, but that date came and went. The new episodes have finally surfaced, but TBS appears to be burning them off, running two at a time over five weeks in the middle of summer. Has this show already been cancelled? Could Miracle Workers still be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

The fourth season of the Miracle Workers comedy anthology series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass. Guest stars include Quinta Brunson, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Lolly Adefope, Paul F. Tompkins, and Lisa Loeb. Simon Rich created the show. Subtitled End Times, season four is set in a post-apocalyptic future. The story follows a wasteland road warrior named Sid (Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord named Freya (Viswanathan). They face the most dystopian nightmare: settling down for a more normal life in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Miracle Workers on TBS averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 684,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Miracle Workers TV series on TBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?