Rat in the Kitchen: Cancelled, No Season Two for TBS Competition Series

Rat in the Kitchen will not return for a second season. TBS canceled the cooking competition series described as a cross between The Masked Singer and Hell’s Kitchen. Natasha Leggero and celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre hosted the competition series, which premiered in March 2022.

The competition series followed a group of cooks battling it out each week, with one cook trying to sabotage them. Kathleen Finch, Chairman and Chief Content Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery’s U.S. Networks Group, said the following about canceling the TBS series, per Deadline:

“We decided not to do more Rat in the Kitchen. It is a great show, but we now have Food Network and Cooking Channel in the family, so it doesn’t really make sense to spread the peanut butter so thin from a content perspective.”

What do you think? Did you watch Rat in the Kitchen? Did you want to see a second season of the series on TBS?