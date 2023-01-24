Party Down: Season Three; Starz Released Photos for Comedy Series Revival

Party Down is returning to Starz next month, and the cable network has released the first photos for the comedy series revival. Featuring Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally, the series picks up with the catering team 10 years later.

Starz revealed more about the revival in a press release.

“STARZ today released first-look images from the highly anticipated third season of “Party Down.” Season three of the cult hit comedy series is set to premiere on Friday, February 24 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil and Latin America. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. The third season will consist of six new episodes. Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, “Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles. Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino (“The Other Two,” “Veronica Mars”), Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, “Silicon Valley”), Ryan Hansen (“Bless this Mess,” “Veronica Mars”) and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “The Great North”). Previously announced new cast members joining in on the fun include Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day) Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, “Brockmire”) and Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “The Afterparty”). James Marsden (Disenchanted, “Dead to Me”) is set to recur as a guest star. The third season is executive produced by “Party Down” alumni Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “iZombie”), John Enbom (“iZombie,” “Benched,”), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (“Veronica Mars,” iZombie”) and Adam Scott (“Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”). Enbom also serves as showrunner. “Party Down” is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television. The first two seasons of “Party Down” debuted on STARZ in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Both seasons remain available on STARZ and for download or streaming via the STARZ app.”

Check out more photos from the Party Down revival below.

