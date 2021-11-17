Party Down: Starz Comedy Series Revived with Six Original Stars to Return

Party Down fans, listen up! Starz gathered six of the original stars from the series returning for more fun and antics. The original series aired on the cable network during the 2009-2010 season. The revival went into development earlier this year.

Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally will return for the revival. Lizzy Caplan is unable to return due to her busy filming schedule. She recently signed on to Fatal Attraction and is starring in the FX limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble.

Jeffrey Hirsch, President, and CEO at Starz said the following about the revival, per Deadline:

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast — many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars — return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party. The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear, and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

Party Down will head into production in early 2022. Starz will announce a premiere date for the comedy revival at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Party Down on Starz?