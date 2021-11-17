Days of Our Lives: Peacock Announces A Very Salem Christmas Movie

A new Days of Our Lives project is coming in December. At a special event, actress Eileen Davidson announced that a holiday movie, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, is on the way.

Starring Chandler Massey (above, left), the film will follow “Will Horton (Massey) as he writes a screenplay before his Christmas Eve deadline. Using everyone’s favorite feel-good holiday movie tropes, he creates a festive story based on his family and friends in Salem — but with several twists and turns you’ll never see coming.” Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas arrives on December 16th.

This is the second special Days of Our Lives event in recent months. Earlier this fall, the five-episode series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem was released on the streaming service and featured numerous past and present cast members. The Days of Our Lives soap opera continues to air weekdays on NBC and has been renewed through its 58th season for 2022-23.

What do you think? Are you excited for more Days of Our Lives drama on Peacock? Do you plan to watch A Very Salem Christmas in December?