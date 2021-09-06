Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem: Season One Viewer Votes

Can Billie get the help she needs to recover the jewels in the first season of the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem TV show on Peacock? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Beyond Salem is cancelled or renewed for season two. Peacock and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Beyond Salem here.

A Peacock soap opera, the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem TV show is an extension of the long-running NBC daytime drama. The spin-off features current and past members of the Days of Our Lives cast, including Lamon Archey, Christie Clark, Eileen Davidson, Billy Flynn, Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, Drake Hogestyn, Leann Hunley, Victoria Konefal, Chandler Massey, Austin Peck, Thaao Penghlis, Peter Porte, James Reynolds, Greg Rikaart, Lisa Rinna, Charles Shaughnessy, Sal Stowers, Zachary Atticus Tinker, and Robert Scott Wilson. The series begins as various residents of Salem do some traveling over a long weekend. John Black (Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Hall) travel to Zurich while Ben Weston (Wilson) and Ciara Brady (Konefal) have a romantic getaway in New Orleans. Meanwhile, Chad MiMera (Flynn) visits old friends Will Horton (Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Tinker) in Phoenix. Abe Carver (Reynolds), Paulina Price (Harry), Lani Price (Stowers), and Eli Grant (Archey) vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed (Rinna) as she crosses the globe in search of Alamainian Peacock’s missing treasure.





