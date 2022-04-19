Doctor Who: Season 13 Finale; BBC Trailer Features Classic Companions and Villains

Doctor Who fans were treated to a big episode for Easter Sunday and a trailer for the final Doctor Who featuring Jodie Whitaker was released after the episode aired. Fans will see some former companions of Doctor Who return for the special episode.

Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred return to send off Whitaker’s Doctor Who. The pair appeared on Doctor Who during the 1980s. Fans will also see Doctor Who face off against Sacha Dhawan’s The Master. The Daleks and the Cybermen are also returning.

Per TV Insider, Alred said the following about returning to the franchise:

“It’s been quite a challenge to have such a big secret to keep, even from my family, and I couldn’t be more thrilled and excited to have been asked back. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I adored being part of the TARDIS team again.

Fielding also spoke about her return:

“In some ways, it was a very different experience to what it was like when I finished recording in 1983, but in many ways, it was very similar. It was so lovely to be a working member of the Doctor Who family again.”

Check out the trailer for the next Doctor Who special below. BBC America will announce the exact premiere date at a later date.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Whitaker’s exit from Doctor Who this fall?