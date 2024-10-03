Sugar: Season Two Renewal Announced for Apple TV+ Series Starring Colin Farrell

Sugar is sticking around for another case. Apple TV+ has renewed the mystery drama series for a second season.

Colin Farrell, Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez star in the tech-noir series, which follows private detective John Sugar (Farrell).

Season two will find Sugar returning to Los Angeles to investigate another missing person case while looking for clues about his missing sister.

In a statement, executive producers Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg said the following about the renewal:

“It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences around the world embrace Sugar, and we are thrilled to return for a second season. We’re so grateful to our partners at Apple for their support, our showrunner Sam Catlin, the brilliant Colin Farrell, and of course, our viewers. We can’t wait to get John Sugar back on the case.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, also spoke about the series. He said the following:

“Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of Sugar, with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center. Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can’t-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in season two.”

The premiere date for season two of Sugar will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season two when it arrives?