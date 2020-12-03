The Morning Show: Season Two; Julianna Margulies Joins Apple TV+ Series

The Morning Show has some new company. Variety reports Julianna Margulies has joined season two of the Apple TV+ show.

The drama series looks at the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. The drama looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace. It’s told through the lens of two complicated women who work to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs, all while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives. The cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

On The Morning Show, Margulies will play Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News. Apple TV+ has not yet announced a premiere date for season two.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Morning Show? Will you watch season two?