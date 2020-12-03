Candy: Hulu Makes Deal for New Elisabeth Moss Series

Elisabeth Moss is staying at Hulu. Deadline reports the streaming service has greenlit a new TV show with the Handmaid’s Tale star called Candy.

From Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, the miniseries “is set in Texas in 1980 and based on the true story of killer Candy Montgomery and her victim, Betty Gore.”

Moss is set to play Mongtomery in Candy and will executive produce the Hulu TV show alongside Veith, Antosca, Lindsey McManus, and Alex Hedlund. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Elisabeth Moss? Will you check out Candy?