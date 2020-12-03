Fear the Walking Dead: Season Seven Renewal for AMC Horror Series

The zombie business continues to be very good for AMC. The cable channel has renewed the Fear the Walking Dead TV series for a seventh season. The announcement was made via Twitter.

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the sixth season, the group is now dispersed across far-reaching settlements after being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers.

Airing on Sunday nights, the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.36 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership. However, it remains one of the cable channel’s most-watched scripted series. Seven episodes from season six have aired thus far and AMC has not yet announced when the season will resume.

Here’s the seventh season announcement:

The past is dead… but the future is bright. #FearTWD is coming back for a 7th season. pic.twitter.com/6oX8uF10Wy — FearTWD (@FearTWD) December 3, 2020

What do you think? Do you like the Fear the Walking Dead TV series? Will you be watching the rest of season six as well as season seven on AMC?