Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

DuckTales: Cancelled, No Season Four for Disney XD Reboot Series

by Jessica Pena,

DuckTales TV show on Disney XD cancelled; no season four

The adventure has come to an end. Variety reports Disney XD has cancelled their DuckTales TV show reboot after three seasons.

Based on the ’80s cartoon, the animated series follows the adventures of Scrooge McDuck and his grandnephews—Huey, Dewey, and Louie. The voice cast includes David Tennant, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan, and Beck Bennett.

Even though DuckTales will not return for a fourth season, Disney XD did announce “an epic season finale” will air in 2021. Read more info below:

The talented creative team, led by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, have delivered exceptional storytelling with uniquely reimagined characters for three seasons of 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts. While physical production is wrapping, ‘DuckTales’ continues to be available on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world and fans will get an epic season finale in 2021.”

What do you think? Have you seen DuckTales reboot? Would you have watched a fourth season?


Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
John Parkyn Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

John Parkyn
Reader
John Parkyn

Waiting hear that news not like original show from 1980’s story completely different too complicated writer cooperated need to end a lot of episodes left tired of it,

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
December 3, 2020 5:43 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz