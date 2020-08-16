Vulture Watch

Is this comedy show competitive? Has the Ted Lasso TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Apple TV+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Ted Lasso, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Ted Lasso TV show was developed by star Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The rest of the cast includes Brendan Hunt, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Stephen Manas, Colin Blyth, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Bradley Wj Miller, Jade Mitchell, Bronson Webb, Jeremy Swift, and Nick Mohammed. The show revolves around Ted Lasso (Sudeikis), a small-time college football coach from Kansas. He’s hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching the sport. The show’s title character first appeared in 2013 comedic promotional videos for NBC Sports.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 16, 2020, Ted Lasso has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is generally difficult to predict whether Apple TV+ will cancel or renew Ted Lasso for season two. However, given that Apple TV+ is still building its slate, I think the series will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ted Lasso cancellation or renewal news.



