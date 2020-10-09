Menu

Dickinson: Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on Apple TV+?

by Telly Vulture

Dickinson TV show on Apple TV+:

The Dickinson TV show on Apple TV+ is a coming of age story. Can Emily change history? Has the Dickinson TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Apple TV+?  
 

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, the Dickinson TV show stars Hailee Steinfeld, Toby Huss, Jane Krakowski, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Anna Baryshnikov, and Ella Hunt. A coming of age story set in the 19th century, this series explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld), a legendary American poet who was mostly unpublished during her lifetime. Other characters include her very serious mother (Krakowski), her humorless father (Huss), her handsome brother (Enscoe), her bubbly baby sister (Baryshnikov), and her dark and intelligent best friend (Hunt)..
 

Dickinson has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere. Season two will debut on January 8, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
There’s no need to worry that Dickinson will be cancelled this time around since Apple TV+ has already renewed this comedy series for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dickinson cancellation or renewal news.

10/9/20 update: Dickinson has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere.
 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Dickinson TV show has been renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Apple TV+ had cancelled this TV series, instead?



