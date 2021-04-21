Menu

Florida Man: Netflix Orders Drama Series Starring Edgar Ramírez (American Crime Story)

by Regina Avalos,

Edgar Ramirez

Florida Man has its leading man and a home. Netflix has ordered eight episodes of the drama from Donald Todd starring Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story).

Per Variety, the Netflix drama follows an ex-cop who is “forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend… what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.”

Additional cast and a premiere date for Florida Man will be revealed at a later date.

