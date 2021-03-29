Beef: Netflix Orders Dramedy Series Starring Steven Yuen and Ali Wong

Beef is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has ordered the new dramedy series from Lee Sung Jin, which will star Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Ten episodes have been ordered for the series which will follow a couple after a road rage incident takes over their lives.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Netflix today announced it has ordered the new series BEEF from Lee Sung Jin and A24 starring Oscar nominee Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Logline: BEEF follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. Format: 10-episode; 30-minute Dramedy. Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer: Lee Sung Jin (Dave, Tuca & Bertie) Star/Executive Producer: Steven Yeun (Minari) producing through his company Universal Remote Star/Executive Producer: Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe, Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, Tuca & Bertie; Author of the New York Times bestseller “Dear Girls”) Studio: A24 Lee Sung Jin quote: “Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them. I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.” Jinny Howe, VP, Drama Development, Original Series at Netflix: “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.”

A premiere date has not been set for this new dramedy series.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out the Beef TV show on Netflix when it arrives?