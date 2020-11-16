The Morning Show: Season Two; Hasan Minhaj Cast in Apple TV+ Series

The Morning Show is adding to its cast for its second season. Hasan Minhaj, from Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, is joining Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, and Jack Davenport on the series. His series was canceled in August by Netflix.

This Apple TV+ series follows the people that work on a morning news show. Per Deadline, Minhaj will play “Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins The Morning Show team.” This is the comedian’s first dramatic role.

A premiere date for season two of The Morning Show has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Morning Show to Apple TV+?