The Morning Show: Season Two; Hasan Minhaj Cast in Apple TV+ Series

by Regina Avalos,

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

The Morning Show is adding to its cast for its second season. Hasan Minhaj, from Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, is joining Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, and Jack Davenport on the series. His series was canceled in August by Netflix.

This Apple TV+ series follows the people that work on a morning news show. Per Deadline, Minhaj will play “Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins The Morning Show team.” This is the comedian’s first dramatic role.

A premiere date for season two of The Morning Show has not yet been set.

