Bel-Air: Season One Viewer Votes

A Peacock dramatic series, the Bel-Air TV show is a reimagining of the 90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It stars Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, and Adrian Holmes. Set in modern-day America, the story follows young Will Smith’s (Banks) complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. When a couple of guys (who were up to no good) started making trouble in his neighborhood, Will is sent to stay with his wealthy Aunt Viv (Freeman), Uncle Phil (Holmes), and cousins Carlton (Sholotan), Hilary (Jones), and Ashley (Akbar) in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood for a fresh start.





